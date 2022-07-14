Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy won’t miss SEC bound Texas, OU

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy won’t shed a tear the day the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners pack their bags and head east for the SEC.

He made that much clear during the ongoing Big 12 Media Days.

“It’s interesting,” Gundy said, according to ESPN. “We go to conference meetings, and OU and Texas are in there. They’re still in the conference. But I’m guessing when they leave, they’re scratching down things that can help them when they’re in the SEC. So it is an unusual situation. I think there’s a business side of it that nowadays people say, ‘It is what it is.’ Which 10 years ago, they might not even let them in meetings. The new commissioner, I mean, honestly, if I was him, I wouldn’t let OU and Texas in any meetings.”

Apparently, Texas and Oklahoma doesn’t want to be there either, one could say.

Texas men’s basketball will face Illinois in the Jimmy V Classic later this year.

Texas will face Illinois on Dec. 6 at MSG in the Jimmy V classic. It's a doubleheader Duke-Iowa. — Nick Moyle (@NRMoyle) July 14, 2022

Texas alum linebacker Malik Jefferson signed with the Dallas Cowboys this week.