4-star LB Derion Gullette reveals finalists

Four-star Marlin linebacker Derion Gullette announced on Thursday that he has narrowed down his recruitment to three finalists. Via Twitter, Gullette revealed that the final contenders for his signature are the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, and Texas A&M Aggies.

I want to thank all the coaches that have been recruiting throughout this process and that has believed in me and my talents! But with that being said, these are the schools that I’m focusing on! pic.twitter.com/I7cXrJzliJ — Derion Gullette ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DerionGullette) July 14, 2022

Gullette took an official visit to Austin in June and the buzz between he and the Longhorns has gradually picked up over the course of the spring and summer with two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions now entered in favor of Texas.

Ohio State also hosted the 6’2, 220-pounder for an official visit in June, as did Oklahoma, a school now eliminated from contention. In between official visits, Gullette took an unofficial trip to College Station to see Texas A&M.

Gullette is a multi-sport athlete for Marlin and is one of the freakier athletes you will find for the position given he was All-State caliber receiver and anchored the relay teams at state for Marlin.

Despite recently suffering an injury that will sideline him for his senior year, Gullette’s recruitment has not slowed down one bit, as programs have continued their pursuit with great enthusiasm over the course of the summer.

I just want to say thank you to all the coaches that have been recruiting me! But after long talks with my family , this is where I am in my recruitment! Still 100 percent open ! pic.twitter.com/1WO46VEPxt — Derion Gullette ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DerionGullette) May 26, 2022

Gullette is the 16th-ranked edge rusher prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and is the 143rd-ranked prospect nationally by the same metrics.

This is another recruitment the Longhorns have put themselves in the forefront of and now they will have to close it out against the Aggies and the Buckeyes as the recruitment heads into the home stretch.