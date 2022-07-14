Texas to face Illinois in Jimmy V Classic

ESPN Events announced on Thursday that the Texas Longhorns will face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of the 2022 Jimmy V Men’s Classic Presented by Corona.

The doubleheader will be televised by ESPN and will also feature the Duke Blue Devils against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game times will be announced at a later date.

Texas has made three previous appearances in the Jimmy V Classic, including a 91-83 loss to Arizona in 2003, a 67-58 victory over Villanova in 2008, and a 64-41 loss to Georgetown in 2012.

In the all-time series between the Longhorns and the Fighting Illini, Texas holds a 3-2 advantage after a 72-64 home win in 2004 and a 90-84 overtime victory in the semifinals of the 2K Sports Classic in 2010. Illinois posted wins in Champaign in 1994 and 1997. The series began with a win by the Longhorns in Austin in 1992.