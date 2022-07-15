Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Bijan Robinson thinks Texas has ‘exactly what we need’ at QB

As expected, Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is getting a lot of buzz at Big 12 Media Days. But with buzz comes media attention – and questions about the ongoing quarterback battle between relatively new arrival Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card.

“I know that [both quarterbacks] are competing right now, but they’re still competing because both of them are very talented guys. I’m next to them every day, and I see the improvement that they’re both making,” Robinson said, according to 247Sports. “With Hudson — this is his third year coming in and he’s had that college football experience from last year — it’s been really good to see him become that leader and become more constructive with offense now that he knows the offense and the whole offense.”

He added, “Then with Quinn, he’s been a great addition to this team. I know he’s young, but he’s learning at a fast pace. He’s starting to get the offense down and he’s just comfortable back there, so I love what both guys are doing and I love the talent that we have.”

