4-star Texas WR target Jalen Hale sets commitment date

Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale knows his college destination and he knows when he’s going to announce that decision, Hale told On3’s Chad Simmons on Friday, setting his commitment date for Sept. 22.

Last week, Hale narrowed his list to three with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas Longhorns officially remaining in contention, while the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies were eliminated.

Hale has three official visits remaining with Georgia standing as the only finalist to already host the 6’2, 175-pounder, but any potential official visits prior to Hale’s decision may be mere formalities, as Hale told Simmons that he’s known his eventual destination for “three or four weeks now.”

Incidentally, that coincides with the approximate length of time that No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning has been committed to the Longhorns. And Hale was also recently spending time with Texas wide receiver pledge Johntay Cook, who has surely joined Manning in recruiting Hale to the Forty Acres.

With the first 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction made in favor of Texas on Wednesday and two On3 predictions made on Friday, including one from Simmons, all signs point to Hale choosing the Longhorns a little more than two months from now.

A consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 59 player nationally and the No. 11 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Hale would join a Texas wide receiver class that already includes Cook, Ryan Niblett, and Jonah Wilson.