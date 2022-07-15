Texas flips 2022 2B/SS Cade O’Hara from Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns made an addition to the 2022 baseball recruiting class on Friday evening with the commitment of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei middle infielder Cade O’Hara, who announced his decision on Instagram

A 6’1, 180-pounder, O’Hara flipped from the Texas Tech Raiders after signing with head coach Tim Tadlock’s program last fall. O’Hara has shown some promise defensively, but with his velocity topping out at 84 miles per hour at Perfect Game event last season, he may project to second base at Texas early in his career.

Brief look at the defensive chops of Mater Dei SS Cade O'Hara. Great anticipation and feet, with the ability to make throws from all sorts of angles. The 6'1"/ 175 pounder is a @TTU_Baseball commit. #PGShowdown @PG_Scouting @MDHS_Baseball pic.twitter.com/4q7NwuhAUV — Perfect Game California (@California_PG) March 14, 2022

Without much more information about O’Hara, it’s difficult to make an accurate projection of whether he’s likely to contribute as a freshman in 2023, but his commitment is a possible or even probable indication that the Texas coaching staff believes Bakersfield (Cali.) Liberty infielder/pitcher Cutter Coffey and San Antonio Brandeis infielder Jalin Flores are not likely to make it to campus following the upcoming MLB Draft.

If that’s the case, then rising junior Mitchell Daly and rising junior Jack O’Dowd are the favorites to start at shortstop and second base, respectively, for the Longhorns next season.