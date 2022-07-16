4-star OL TJ Shanahan reveals top 5 schools

Four-star Austin Westlake offensive lineman TJ Shanahan announced on Saturday that he has narrowed his recruitment down to five schools.

The Texas Longhorns along with the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and USC Trojans made the final five for Shanahan’s recruitment.

And then there were five… pic.twitter.com/zhmneAZTc4 — Tj Shanahan Jr. (@TShanahan66) July 16, 2022

Shanahan is the 7th-ranked interior offensive line prospect in the country, according to 247Sports Composite rankings and is the 145th-ranked prospect overall by the same metrics.

Shanahan officially visited Georgia, LSU, and Texas A&M in the month of June and will have two more officials to use come the fall.

The Longhorns are hanging around in this recruitment, but before things get real we will need to see if Shanahan makes a trip or two to campus to visit with the staff. Texas also currently has four offensive line commitments in the class of 2023 after taking a full boat of big men in 2022. So it will be interesting to see how many the staff pushes the number to for this cycle.