Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas commit Arch Manning remains atop new recruit rankings

On3 recently updated their 2023 college football recruit rankings.
Predictably, Texas commit Arch Manning, the nation’s top player, remains atop.
Read On3’s analysis of Manning here.
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas’ Bijan Robinson is great but he can’t do it all by himself
Austin American-Statesman: Texas freshman Arterio Morris arrested in June, facing assault charge
Dallas Morning News: Softball legend Cat Osterman talks Coaching School, retirement, Title IX and pro sports
247Sports: Sunday Huddle: News and Notes from the weekend
247Sports: Bijan Robinson stresses importance of Texas QBs Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card to step up
Inside Texas: IT Today: Tarique Milton draws praise from former head coach Matt Campbell
Inside Texas: ‘Rough’ time behind him, Quinn Ewers is more at home while in the thick of the Texas QB battle
Inside Texas: Freshman expectations for the 2022 season
Texas freshmen OL impressed during summer conditioning
4-star OL TJ Shanahan reveals top 5 schools
Texas flips 2022 2B/SS Cade O’Hara from Texas Tech
BON Roundtable: Big 12 Media Days
247Sports: The Stampede: Movement for recruiting positioning continues in 2023
247Sports: Future 50: Javien Toviano talks recruitment
247Sports: Future 50: Sydir Mitchell talks Texas, other schools still trying
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns commitments and targets in updated On300
Inside Texas: Monday: Texas Longhorns recruiting on offense
Austin American-Statesman: Brett Yormark’s journey goes from underdog to Big 12 commissioner
Austin American-Statesman: Helping his home: Former Tech star Culver returns to host second annual basketball camp
Austin American-Statesman: Best shoes? Worst fake mascot? Here’s the best, worst from Big 12 Media Days
Our Daily Bears: 2022 Baylor Football Opponent Quick-Hitter: Kansas
Viva the Matadors: Return to Leach-era success could be wrapped in realignment
Frogs O’ War: TCU at Big 12 Media Days: Key takeaways
Crimson and Cream Machine: 2023 LB Lewis Carter commits to Oklahoma
Crimson and Cream Machine: 2023 RB Daylan Smothers commits to Oklahoma
The Smoking Musket: JT Daniels named to Preseason Maxwell Award Watch List
The Smoking Musket: Summer of ‘22: Offensive line is key to season
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia focused on the Backyard Brawl
Wide Right & Natty Lite: 4-star Milan Momcilovic commits to Iowa State
SB Nation: Devon Allen disqualified from hurdles World Championships for being too talented
SB Nation: James Wiseman made it through Summer League, and that’s a big win
SB Nation: Tiger Woods missed the British Open cut, and everything was so emotional
