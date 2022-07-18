Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas commit Arch Manning remains atop new recruit rankings

On3 recently updated their 2023 college football recruit rankings.

Predictably, Texas commit Arch Manning, the nation’s top player, remains atop.

Read On3’s analysis of Manning here.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas’ Bijan Robinson is great but he can’t do it all by himself

Austin American-Statesman: Texas freshman Arterio Morris arrested in June, facing assault charge

Dallas Morning News: Softball legend Cat Osterman talks Coaching School, retirement, Title IX and pro sports

247Sports: Sunday Huddle: News and Notes from the weekend

247Sports: Bijan Robinson stresses importance of Texas QBs Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card to step up

Inside Texas: IT Today: Tarique Milton draws praise from former head coach Matt Campbell

Inside Texas: ‘Rough’ time behind him, Quinn Ewers is more at home while in the thick of the Texas QB battle

Inside Texas: Freshman expectations for the 2022 season

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas freshmen OL impressed during summer conditioning

4-star OL TJ Shanahan reveals top 5 schools

Texas flips 2022 2B/SS Cade O’Hara from Texas Tech

BON Roundtable: Big 12 Media Days

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: Movement for recruiting positioning continues in 2023

247Sports: Future 50: Javien Toviano talks recruitment

247Sports: Future 50: Sydir Mitchell talks Texas, other schools still trying

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns commitments and targets in updated On300

Inside Texas: Monday: Texas Longhorns recruiting on offense

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Brett Yormark’s journey goes from underdog to Big 12 commissioner

Austin American-Statesman: Helping his home: Former Tech star Culver returns to host second annual basketball camp

Austin American-Statesman: Best shoes? Worst fake mascot? Here’s the best, worst from Big 12 Media Days

Our Daily Bears: 2022 Baylor Football Opponent Quick-Hitter: Kansas

Viva the Matadors: Return to Leach-era success could be wrapped in realignment

Frogs O’ War: TCU at Big 12 Media Days: Key takeaways

Crimson and Cream Machine: 2023 LB Lewis Carter commits to Oklahoma

Crimson and Cream Machine: 2023 RB Daylan Smothers commits to Oklahoma

The Smoking Musket: JT Daniels named to Preseason Maxwell Award Watch List

The Smoking Musket: Summer of ‘22: Offensive line is key to season

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia focused on the Backyard Brawl

Wide Right & Natty Lite: 4-star Milan Momcilovic commits to Iowa State

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

