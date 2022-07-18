Texas LHP Pete Hansen selected No. 97 overall by the St. Louis Cardinals

Redshirt sophomore left-hander Pete Hansen became the fourth current or future Texas Longhorns player selected in the 2022 MLB Draft when the St. Louis Cardinals picked Hansen in the third round with the No. 97 overall pick on Monday.

A first-team All-Big 12 selection this season as the Friday starter for Texas, Hansen posted an 11-3 record and a 3.76 ERA with 120 strikeouts in 107.2 innings. Opponents hit .233 off of Hansen, who only walked 19 batters, but did allow 16 home runs. Some late-season struggles inflated the California product’s ERA after allowing five earned runs in 4.0 innings against East Carolina in the Greenville Super Regional and six runs in 4.1 innings against Notre Dame in the College World Series.

Overall, the season represented a step back for Hansen, who was sensational in 2021 working in the Sunday role late in the season with a 9-1 record and 1.88 ERA as opponents hit .201 against him and struggled to generate much power with only three home runs.

Hansen doesn’t have overpowering velocity, generally maxing out at 92 miles per hour with his fastball, but he’s often capable of locating it on both sides of the plate and his strikeout numbers increased significantly in 2022. A slider is Hansen’s out pitch, and he also used a curveball, changeup, and a two-seam fastball for the Longhorns.

The slot value for the No. 97 pick is $629,500.