Texas OF signee Brenner Cox selected No. 111 by the Washington Nationals

A third signee from the 2022 Longhorns recruiting class has now been picked in the first four rounds.

By Wescott Eberts Updated
MLB: Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns are in line to lose another member of the 2022 recruiting class to professional baseball after Rock Hill outfielder Brenner Cox was selected No. 111 overall by the Washington Nationals.

A quarterback at Rock Hill who can also pitch, Cox is viewed as a projectable athlete whose left-handed bat makes him even more appealing as a prospect.

“Brenner is a really gifted athlete,” Texas special assistant Philip Miller said when Cox signed. “He’s a really good high school quarterback at Rock Hill and he will bring leadership qualities to our program right away. Anything Brenner does he makes it look easy, he’s another left-handed hitter with good power and might be the best runner in the class. We are really excited to see Brenner in Burnt Orange.”

Viewed as an immediate contributor as a two-way player for the Longhorns, Cox will now begin his professional baseball career with a slot value of $549,100 for the No. 111 pick.

Two California products, infielder/pitcher Cutter Coffey and outfielder Henry Bolte, are the other two Texas signees selected already with both coming off the board in the second round.

