Texas CF Douglas Hodo III selected No. 167 by the Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles used the No. 167 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft to select Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore center fielder Douglas Hodo III to open the sixth round on Monday.

DOUGIE FRESH!



With the first pick of the 6th round, the @Orioles have selected our dude @DouglasHodo!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/SRQLIdQyvi — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) July 18, 2022

Longhorns catcher Silas Ardoin was taken by the Orioles with the first pick in the fourth round.

A Boerne product whose father Doug played on the Texas 1983 national championship team, Hodo struggled when he was thrust into the starting lineup due to injury during the shortened 2020 season, hitting .147 with a 53 percent strikeout rate over 63 games.

As a full-time starter over the last two seasons, however, Hodo improved significantly, batting .281 with a .384 on-base percentage in 2021 and making further strides in 2022, raising his batting average to .319 and flashing massively improved power numbers at the plate. After hitting nine doubles and five home runs as a redshirt freshman, Hodo hit 26 doubles and 10 home runs as a redshirt sophomore, raising his slugging percentage to .532.

Hodo is a strong defensive center fielder with plus speed that should led to more stolen bases at the professional level after recording 17 steals in his Texas career.

The slot value for the No. 167 pick is $319,600.