Podcast: Big 12 Media Days and QB preview

THe Texas Longhorns joined the rest of the Big 12 in Arlington for the annual gathering of coaches, players and press to preview the upcoming football season.

While Oklahoma Sooners’ coach Brent Venables struggled to land his metaphors, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was forced to answer questions about the outgoing teams. The Texas contingent feels that Texas made the right choices in recruiting, especially up-front while providing minimal insight into the quarterback race between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers.

We also stop and dive in on the quarterbacks and the forthcoming conclusion of the quarterback battle. Which quarterback do we think starts the season as QB1 and do we think they’ll hold the spot through the season? What help will they need from the rest of their teammates? And ultimately, how will it impact the on-field production.

