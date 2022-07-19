Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas Tech nonprofit will pay 85 scholarship, 15 top walk-on players $25,000 annually in new NIL deal

The Texas Tech Red Raiders might have this whole name, image and likeness thing figured out. In fact, the Matador Club – a non-profit NIL collective organized by Tech donors – will pay all 85 football scholarship players, as well as the 15 top walk-ons, $25,000 annually.

Essentially, the Red Raiders are bypassing scholarship roster limits.

Texas Tech Football players are receiving 1-year, $25,000 renewable NIL deals from the Matador Club, a donor collective.



All 85 scholarship players and 15 of the top walk-ons are eligible.



In return, players are expected to complete local community service.

The Longhorns’ Big 12 days are drawing to a close.