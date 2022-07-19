2022 RHP Kobe Minchey commits to Texas

As the Texas Longhorns finalize the 2023 roster, head coach David Pierce and his new assistants secured a commitment from Jarrell right-hander Kobe Minchey on Tuesday evening.

A 6’2, 205-pounder who was homeschooled in high school, Minchey is ranked as the No. 227 right-handed pitcher in Texas and the No. 656 prospect in the state, according to Perfect Game.

What makes Minchey an intriguing late addition to the 2022 recruiting class for the Longhorns is his jump in fastball velocity over the last year. Last fall, Minchey was sitting at 87 to 89 miles per hour with his fastball, augmented by a slider and a changeup.

A former Blinn signee, Minchey achieved an uptick in his fastball velocity by late May, reaching 94 miles per hour, and was also using a changeup. This month, Minchey’s fastball velocity made some more improvement.

Some nice work from Kobe Minchey at the Five Tool Texas DFW Kickoff. The RHP strikes out 6 in 3 IP topping 94 MPH.



FB: 90-92, 94

SL: 78-81

CH: 82-83@PocketRadar Five Tool #90Club



Home School (TX) 2022 • Blinn signee

91-94 from today's start 3innings 6K's 0BB

Minchey’s profile is that of a more developmental take for the Longhorns, but as the first high school pitcher evaluated by new pitching coach Woody Williams, he’ll also provide a test case for the ability of the former San Jacinto assistant to evaluate and develop talent.