2022 RHP Kobe Minchey commits to Texas

As the Texas Longhorns finalize the 2023 roster, head coach David Pierce and his new assistants secured a commitment from Jarrell right-hander Kobe Minchey on Tuesday evening.
Blessed to announce my commitment to The University of Texas! Hook em @UTCoachRod @GPSTEXASBASEBA1 @ActionBaseball @WoodyWilliams19 pic.twitter.com/ArHbxcEJ7G— kobe minchey (@kobe_minchey) July 20, 2022
A 6’2, 205-pounder who was homeschooled in high school, Minchey is ranked as the No. 227 right-handed pitcher in Texas and the No. 656 prospect in the state, according to Perfect Game.
What makes Minchey an intriguing late addition to the 2022 recruiting class for the Longhorns is his jump in fastball velocity over the last year. Last fall, Minchey was sitting at 87 to 89 miles per hour with his fastball, augmented by a slider and a changeup.
RHP Kobe Minchey (@kobe_minchey) last night at the @AZFallClassic Senior All-Academic Game.— Five Tool Academics (@FiveToolGPA) October 1, 2021
FB: 87-89
CT: 82
CB: 75@PocketRadar
Home School (TX) 2022 #uncommitted@FiveToolSTX pic.twitter.com/ia5PwCROAZ
A former Blinn signee, Minchey achieved an uptick in his fastball velocity by late May, reaching 94 miles per hour, and was also using a changeup. This month, Minchey’s fastball velocity made some more improvement.
Some nice work from @FiveToolGPA member Kobe Minchey (@kobe_minchey) at the @FiveToolTexas DFW Kickoff. The @USAPrimeCavemen RHP strikes out 6 in 3 IP topping 94 MPH.— Five Tool Baseball (@FiveTool) May 29, 2022
FB: 90-92, 94
SL: 78-81
CH: 82-83@PocketRadar Five Tool #90Club
Home School (TX) 2022 • @BlinnBaseball signee pic.twitter.com/lV6Q2TGrN0
91-94 from today’s start 3innings 6K’s 0BB pic.twitter.com/kZxbw4NNB5— kobe minchey (@kobe_minchey) July 1, 2022
Minchey’s profile is that of a more developmental take for the Longhorns, but as the first high school pitcher evaluated by new pitching coach Woody Williams, he’ll also provide a test case for the ability of the former San Jacinto assistant to evaluate and develop talent.
