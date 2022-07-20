Texas baseball 2022 MLB Draft signing tracker

In the 2022 MLB Draft, eight Texas Longhorns players and four signees were selected in the draft’s 20 rounds between Sunday and Tuesday, and several more players could end up signing with major league franchises.

Here’s the signing tracker as players come to agreements with the organizations that drafted them or decide to return to school.

Catcher Silas Ardoin

No. 107 to the Baltimore Orioles

Ardoin was already on the major league radar following his selection in the 39th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies, thanks in large part to his defensive pedigree. The Louisiana native fulfilled those expectations on the Forty Acres and added some power to his tool set in 2022 by going from nine doubles to 20 doubles and one home run to 12 home runs in raising his slugging percentage nearly 200 points to .513.

On Tuesday, Ardoin appeared to say goodbye to the Longhorns program, but as of Wednesday afternoon, he had not officially signed a contract with the Orioles.

Rock Hill outfielder Brenner Cox

No. 111 to the Washington Nationals

Ranked as a near top-100 prospect in the country when he signed with the Longhorns, Cox is a projectable prospect with a left-handed bat, athleticism, and some natural power who stole 26 bases as a senior and had an on-base percentage of .487.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Cox had not officially come to a deal with the Nationals, but he did have a pre-draft agreement in place.

McLennan CC right-hander Wyatt Cheney

No. 287 to the Baltimore Orioles

An Austin-area prospect who was recruited by Arkansas, Dallas Baptist, Texas, and TCU out of high school, Cheney signed with Oklahoma State and provided limited contributions in 2020 before struggling in 2021 with a 7.24 ERA and transferring to the Waco junior college. Cheney turned in a strong season there, posting a 10-3 record with a 3.20 ERA and 122 strikeouts.

Cheney appeared to suggest that he would sign with the Orioles after he was drafted.

Thankful for this program and team, wouldn’t be here without McLennan!❤️ Next chapter starting soon! @Orioles https://t.co/bzcAIbMzzy — John Wyatt Cheney (@22wyattcheney) July 18, 2022

Right-hander pitcher Tristan Stevens

Free agent to the Florida Marlins

Stevens went undrafted once again after struggling as a starter for the Longhorns and moving into the bullpen in early May, where he had more success. In 26 appearances in 2022, including 12 starts, Stevens posted a 7-6 record with a 4.73 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 85.2 innings. On Wednesday, he signed with the Marlins as a free agent after exhausting his collegiate eligibility.