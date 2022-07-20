Long Beach State INF Tanner Carlson commits to Texas

Long Beach State Dirtbags rising redshirt senior transfer infielder Tanner Carlson announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday.

Super pumped to announce that I will be transferring to play baseball at the University of Texas. Can’t wait to get to work. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/VMrJnjgOib — Tanner Carlson (@tcarls_) July 20, 2022

A 6’1, 190-pounder from the Sacramento area, Carlson has one season of eligibility remaining and will provide the Longhorns with a utility infielder — in his career for the Dirtbags, he’s played first base, second base, third base, and served as the designated hitter.

In four seasons at Long Beach State, Carlson started 70 games and showed steady improvement as a contact hitter — his batting average went from .167 in 2019 to .250 in 2020 to .298 in 2021 to .345 in 2022. Carlson rarely strikes out with a career strikeout rate of 16.6 percent and he rarely walks either, with only 18 in 241 career at bats. He’s going to the plate with the intention of putting the ball in play and he does it consistently.

Since Carlson doesn’t have any stolen bases in his career, he’s not the fastest player and his mobility might play better at third than at second base, but he’ll provide a true utility presence for Texas and could compete with 2022 signee Jalin Flores for the starting job at third base, platoon with Jack O’Dowd at second base, or fill in as a designated hitter.