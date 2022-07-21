Podcast: Previewing the Iowa State Cyclones

We continue our trek through the Texas Longhorns’ 2022 schedule, this time diving in on the Iowa State Cyclones.

Texas has no end of trouble with Iowa State in recent memory, dropping three straight to the Cyclones — including a trip to the woodshed last year in Ames. But the 2022 Cyclones are looking for answers of their own after losing the long-time core of their offense, quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall, and a pair of NFL tight ends. What can we expect from Iowa State in 2022? Are they rebuilding or reloading?

Defensively, Iowa State has to replace its four top tacklers from a year ago, but defensive guru Jon Heacock returns one of the best pass rushers in the country in Will McDonald. What will the renowned defensive mind cook up for the Cyclones in 2022 to keep offenses on their toes?

