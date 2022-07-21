Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas WRs Xavier Worthy, Isaiah Neyor named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Texas Longhorns standouts are getting some attention this offseason.

In particular, sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy and redshirt junior transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, who joined the Longhorns from the Wyoming Cowboys, have been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list – the sport’s highest award for their position.

Isaiah Neyor and Xavier Worthy have been named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List @IsaiahNeyor x @XavierWorthy pic.twitter.com/uFQzQYKv3I — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) July 21, 2022

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Former Longhorn, No. 1 amateur Bred Elder leads Texas Golf HOF nominees

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: SEC sounds like it loves all that Texas, Oklahoma will bring

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Georgia’s Stetson Bennett says Arch Manning will be Texas-ready

Dallas Morning News: Arkansas looks to build off previous wins over Texas and A&M, continue growth in SEC

247Sports: The Insider: The latest on Texas’ quarterback situation and more

247Sports: Looking at Texas DTs, WLB entering fall camp

Inside Texas: Texas’ 2022 schedule: Oklahoma

Inside Texas: IT Today: Through NIL, Michael Taaffe and other Longhorns help the community with skills camps

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns position power poll ahead of August camp

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

4-star CB Malik Muhammad, a top-50 prospect, commits to Texas over Alabama and Texas A&M

Texas baseball 2022 MLB Draft signing tracker

Long Beach State transfer INF Tanner Carlson commits to Texas

Podcast: Previewing the Iowa State Cyclones

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Texas felt like home for new commit Malik Muhammad

247Sports: Mike at Night: Recapping an interesting day for Texas recruiting

247Sports: Coach’s Take: South Oak Cliff defensive coordinator Kyle Ward talks new Texas commit Malik Muhammad

247Sports: More Wednesday Texas Longhorns recruiting notes

247Sports: The Huddle: Texas trending with four-star target

247Sports: Longhorns making surprise run at four-star offensive tackle

Inside Texas: Thursday: Thoughts on the Texas Longhorns’ 2023 recruiting run

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns big board (July 21)

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Oklahoman: Tramel: Big 12, Notre Dame could make good partners for NBC deal

Dallas Morning News: After failed Pac-12 merger talks, what is Plan B for Brett Yormark and the Big 12?

Cowboys Ride For Free: Big 12, Pac-12 no longer discussing potential partnership

The Smoking Musket: Musket Mailbag Answers: Defensive line, transfers and more

The Smoking Musket: The Mountaineers are headed to Cancun

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Ben Ngoyi commits to Iowa State

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: 4 ways Kevin Durant’s trade request can end

SB Nation: Novak Djokovic must get vaccinated to compete in US Open, tournament says

SB Nation: The Top 10 ‘Madden 23’ ratings at every position

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

The realignment rumor mill continues.