Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas WRs Xavier Worthy, Isaiah Neyor named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Texas Longhorns standouts are getting some attention this offseason.
In particular, sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy and redshirt junior transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, who joined the Longhorns from the Wyoming Cowboys, have been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list – the sport’s highest award for their position.
Isaiah Neyor and Xavier Worthy have been named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List @IsaiahNeyor x @XavierWorthy pic.twitter.com/uFQzQYKv3I— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) July 21, 2022
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- The realignment rumor mill continues.
Being reported that Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, & Utah will apply for Big 12 membership this afternoon.— Sidelines Sports Network™ (@Sidelines_SN) July 21, 2022
Where will the rest of the Pac 12 land?
