Texas basketball announces 2022-23 non-conference schedule

In the second season under head coach Chris Beard, the Texas Longhorns will play a non-conference scheduled highlighted by a home game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, a trip to New York City to face the Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden, and the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Dallas.

In the inaugural season at the Moody Center, Texas will play eight non-conference games, opening against UTEP on Nov. 7 before hosting Houston Baptist three days later and then welcoming Gonzaga on Nov. 16.

The Longhorns will also honor former player and coach Leon Black, who passed away last season, with the Leon Black Classic, featuring a trip to the Rio Grande Valley to face Northern Arizona and a game at Gregory Gym against UTRGV.

To open the month of December, Texas will play Creighton in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle at the Moody Center before traveling to New York City to play Illinois at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic.

Returning to Austin, Texas will then play the Jimmy Blacklock Classic, honoring the first African-American starter in program history, against Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Before starting the conference season, Beard’s team will play three more home games against Rice, Louisiana, and Texas A&M-Commerce, sandwiched around the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge at American Airlines Center in Dallas against an opponent yet to be announced.

The final non-conference game of the season is a trip to Knoxville to face former head coach Rick Barnes and the Volunteers as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28.