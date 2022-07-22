Bevo’s Daily Roundup: If Hudson Card doesn’t win Texas’ QB battle, what comes next?

For a brief moment in Texas Longhorns history, Hudson Card was supposed to be the next guy.

The former four-star quarterback out of the 2020 class – brought aboard by former head coach Tom Herman – lost his starting gig last year after an abysmal performance against the Arkansas Razorbacks. It could be said that the stage was too big for Card at the time.

Now, his competition for the 2022 starting job is tour du force and former top-rated quarterback Quinn Ewers, a redshirt freshman who joined Texas from the Ohio State Buckeyes. Momentum and history is on Ewers’ side as a former five-star recruit.

So, what comes next for Card if we doesn’t win the job by kickoff time?

The frequented Texas-to-SMU quarterback pipeline is always an option.

Even so, it’s hard to imagine Card being game to ride the bench for another year.

Seemingly a sign of good things to come.