Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian on QB battle: ‘I trust my gut on these things’

The Texas Longhorns expect to know who will lead the team from under center by the time game 1 kicks off against ULM on Sept. 3. That’s according to head coach Steve Sarkisian.

“Hopefully, before kickoff against Monroe I’ll know,” Sarkisian said, per 247Sports. “I try not to say, ‘Hey, this is the date. I’ve got to know by this date.’ I trust my gut on these things and kind of have historically.”

In other words, no obvious progress has been made.

Stay tuned, folks.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

4-star OT Payton Kirkland commits to Texas

2022 Texas baseball season in review

BON Roundtable: Sark, Longhorns win another battle against Texas A&M

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

