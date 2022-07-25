4-star DL Hunter Osborne sets decision date

Four star Hewitt-Trussville (AL) defensive lineman Hunter Osborne announced earlier today that he has set a decision date to choose among four programs for his commitment.

Osborne will decide between Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee, and Texas next week after visiting all the finalists except for the Crimson Tide in the month of June.

I will be committing AUGUST 1st, 6pm @ Hewitt Trussville High School on CBS SPORTS HQ! Everyone is invited!!! pic.twitter.com/DgsLiX9Ao8 — Hunter Osborne (@hunterrosborne) July 25, 2022

Despite not taking an official visit to Tuscaloosa this summer, the Crimson Tide are currently favored in 247Sports’ Crystal Ball feature.

Osborne visited Texas in the second week of June and the Longhorns have a solid connection with his former teammate Justice Finkley being a signee for the program in the 2022 cycle.

Recruiting is a very fluid thing, but right now the smart money looks to be on Nick Saban and Alabama one week out from Osborne’s decision day.