Podcast: An embarrassment of richest at running back

It’s pretty easy to say that the biggest strength the Texas Longhorns possess offensively is the parade of talent housed in the running backs room.

The group is headlined by Bijan Robinson, who fully stepped into his talent a year ago and emerged as one of the top running backs in the country. In the second year under Steve Sarkisian, Robinson has the opportunity to solidify himself as the top RB in the nation and help Texas achieve its goals in 2022. Helping carry the load is senior Roschon Johnson, looking to close out his Longhorn career on a high note, after changing positions as a freshman to help out the team.

We talk realistic expectations for the group, what should the workload be to ensure fresh legs, and how does this set them up for 2023 and beyond?

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire ( Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)