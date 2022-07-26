Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas LB Demarvion Overshown among names on Bronko Nagurski Award watch list

The Bronko Nagurski Award is given to college football’s top defensive player each year, and Texas Longhorns linebacker Demarvion Overshown is among the names listed for this year’s preseason watch list, according to Inside Texas.
From Inside Texas: “Overshown is a fifth-year linebacker from Arp (Texas), who has played in 38 career games and made 22 starts. In 2021, he started 10 games, leading the Longhorns in total tackles (74) and solo tackles (38), while adding (36) assists and being second in tackles for loss (5.5).”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
247Sports: Morning Brew: Texas sophomore defensive end Barryn Sorrell ready to break out?
247Sports: Texas WR coach Brennan Marion earns Dave Campbell’s 40 Under 40 honors
247Sports: Complete look at Texas newcomers ahead of fall camp
Inside Texas: Bijan Robinson opens up on new RB coach Tashard Choice
Inside Texas: Ivan Melendez inks deal with Arizona Diamondbacks, other Longhorn draft notes
Inside Texas: Texas has worked plenty this offseason to improve its 2022 defense
Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Texas Longhorns skill depth showing up
Inside Texas: The most formationally diverse offense in Longhorn history?
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
4-star DL Hunter Osborne sets decision date
Podcast: An embarrassment of richest at running back
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: Quick hits on weekend visitors and big picture for Texas class
247Sports: 2025 WR Dakorien Moore looking forward to Texas trip
247Sports: The Huddle: Big weekend on the horizon and offensive scheme thoughts
247Sports: Lunchtime recruiting chat
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Tuesday morning recruiting nuggets
Inside Texas: Texas recruiting finding success nationally in key areas
Inside Texas: Texas’ 2023 class - what’s left?
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Oklahoman: Tramel: OU and OSU rank near bottom of Big 12 non-conference schedules
Austin American-Statesman: BYU hopes it’s more alike than different from new Big 12 mates
Dallas Morning News: What are the Big 12′s most realistic expansion options after Pac-12 talks fell through?
Our Daily Bears: The gold out is back for 2022!
Crimson and Cream Machine: 2023 DB Jasiah Wagoner commits to Oklahoma
The Smoking Musket: Noel Devine’s son was offered by West Virginia so let’s all watch Noel’s high school tape again
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia to face Purdue in Phil Knight Legacy
Wide Right & Natty Lite: University of Iowa announces partnership with SWARM Collective
Rock Chalk Talk: KU football scholarship count and distribution (update)
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Ranking every new alternate NFL helmet, from first to the Saints
SB Nation: ESPN8: ‘The Ocho’ is coming back and here’s your complete schedule
SB Nation: A modest Dodgers trade proposal for Juan Soto
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Does this mean ESPN’s out of the running for Big 10 games? We shall see.
Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill says the league's media deal with ESPN has been expanded and will provide "additional financial resources" and more linear opportunities for football and hoops. More softball on ESPN+.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 26, 2022
Deal extended last year and goes through 2030-31.
Loading comments...