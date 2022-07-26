Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas LB Demarvion Overshown among names on Bronko Nagurski Award watch list

The Bronko Nagurski Award is given to college football’s top defensive player each year, and Texas Longhorns linebacker Demarvion Overshown is among the names listed for this year’s preseason watch list, according to Inside Texas.

From Inside Texas: “Overshown is a fifth-year linebacker from Arp (Texas), who has played in 38 career games and made 22 starts. In 2021, he started 10 games, leading the Longhorns in total tackles (74) and solo tackles (38), while adding (36) assists and being second in tackles for loss (5.5).”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

247Sports: Morning Brew: Texas sophomore defensive end Barryn Sorrell ready to break out?

247Sports: Texas WR coach Brennan Marion earns Dave Campbell’s 40 Under 40 honors

247Sports: Complete look at Texas newcomers ahead of fall camp

Inside Texas: Bijan Robinson opens up on new RB coach Tashard Choice

Inside Texas: Ivan Melendez inks deal with Arizona Diamondbacks, other Longhorn draft notes

Inside Texas: Texas has worked plenty this offseason to improve its 2022 defense

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Texas Longhorns skill depth showing up

Inside Texas: The most formationally diverse offense in Longhorn history?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

4-star DL Hunter Osborne sets decision date

Podcast: An embarrassment of richest at running back

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: Quick hits on weekend visitors and big picture for Texas class

247Sports: 2025 WR Dakorien Moore looking forward to Texas trip

247Sports: The Huddle: Big weekend on the horizon and offensive scheme thoughts

247Sports: Lunchtime recruiting chat

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Tuesday morning recruiting nuggets

Inside Texas: Texas recruiting finding success nationally in key areas

Inside Texas: Texas’ 2023 class - what’s left?

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Oklahoman: Tramel: OU and OSU rank near bottom of Big 12 non-conference schedules

Austin American-Statesman: BYU hopes it’s more alike than different from new Big 12 mates

Dallas Morning News: What are the Big 12′s most realistic expansion options after Pac-12 talks fell through?

Our Daily Bears: The gold out is back for 2022!

Crimson and Cream Machine: 2023 DB Jasiah Wagoner commits to Oklahoma

The Smoking Musket: Noel Devine’s son was offered by West Virginia so let’s all watch Noel’s high school tape again

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia to face Purdue in Phil Knight Legacy

Wide Right & Natty Lite: University of Iowa announces partnership with SWARM Collective

Rock Chalk Talk: KU football scholarship count and distribution (update)

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Ranking every new alternate NFL helmet, from first to the Saints

SB Nation: ESPN8: ‘The Ocho’ is coming back and here’s your complete schedule

SB Nation: A modest Dodgers trade proposal for Juan Soto

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Does this mean ESPN’s out of the running for Big 10 games? We shall see.