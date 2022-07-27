Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Bijan Robinson thinks highly of new Texas RB coach Tashard Choice

Things are looking up for incoming Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson.

That’s especially the case after this summer working with new Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice, as noted in Inside Texas.

“Man, he’s meant everything to me,” Robinson said at Big 12 Media Days, per Inside Texas. “When he came in, he didn’t make nothing slow down, you know? Coach Drayton got us to a level of trying to be great, and [Choice] came in and he just elevated it even more. He’s a young coach and he has a lot of energy, but the most important thing is his teaching. He’s teaching me so many things that I might not have learned before, that I might not have seen before.”

