Podcast: Previewing the Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Texas Longhorns run the gauntlet to start the regular season, going eight games without a bye week.

They end that run against a team likely to be in contention for a conference championship, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, a team that erased a double-digit lead a year ago to beat the Longhorns in Austin. The Cowboys lost several key pieces of a team that was a play away from a conference championship a year ago but has plenty of talent to reload and make another run. Offensively, the Cowboys lost their two top producers to the NFL, but return Spencer Sanders, a four-year starter who was just named the preseason first-team All-Big 12 quarterback.

Defensively, Oklahoma State lost its defensive coordinator, as well as its top five tacklers, but does return one of the top pass rushers in the conference, sophomore Collin Oliver, who finished third in the conference in sacks a year ago. Rebuilding the back end of the defense may prove to be much easier with the elite front they should field in 2022.

Help Us Clear these Teacher’s Wishlists:

https://t.co/Qp22gWssJR

https://t.co/N1nenRK4m9

https://t.co/qZKf9PUBBL

Connect with the show on Twitter and Facebook.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire ( Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)