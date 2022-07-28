Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Analysts: Prepare to watch Texas RB Bijan Robinson eat this year

It goes without saying that Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson is the star of the team’s offense. Hell, let’s be real – he’s the best damn player on the whole team.

We’re not alone in thinking that.

In a video for On3, analyst JD PicKell broke down what he expects from Robinson this season.

“First and foremost, they’re trying to feed Bijan,” PicKell said, per On3. “Steve Sarkisian has made no bones about it. He’s been very clear. He said, ‘Bijan Robinson we want to get around 20 touches a game.’ Some games it might be more like 30. That’s in the run game (and) in the pass game.

PicKell later continued, “To put a finer point on this, they want to run the football, establish the trenches and be able to assert their will with the offensive line running ahead of Bijan Robinson. If five is touching the ball a lot in the run game and getting downhill, good things are happening for your offense. If you’re able to do that on first and second down, even better. That’s their bread and butter. That’s what they want everything else to span from and that makes a whole lot of sense.”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

247Sports: The Brew: The latest regarding realignment

Inside Texas: Thursday: Texas Longhorns news and notes, plus realignment nuggets

Inside Texas: Tommy Nobis named finalist to join Pro Football Hall of Fame

Inside Texas: Texas’ 2022 schedule: at Kansas State

Inside Texas: Numerous Texas Longhorns breakout candidates exist on both sides of the ball

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas baseball 2022 MLB Draft signing tracker

Podcast: Previewing the Oklahoma State Cowboys

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Big time 2023 guard AJ Johnson focusing on eight programs and the G League

247Sports: Recruiting news and notes

Inside Texas: Texas football BBQ/pool party recruiting event

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Oklahoman: Tramel: 16-team playoff might be a good compromise for Big 12 football

Dallas Morning News: What are the Big 12′s most realistic expansion options after Pac-12 talks fell through?

Our Daily Bears: Welcome to the NIL world, Baylor

Frogs O’ War: Cowboys signing former TCU star, USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin

Frogs O’ War: Four-star running back Cameron Cook commits to TCU

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Too much noise, or not enough?

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: 9 players who could be moved at MLB trade deadline

SB Nation: The Kyler Murray ‘study clause’ is a distraction of the Cardinals’ making

SB Nation: Notre Dame’s uniform reveal video is the movie we never knew we needed

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Slow news day!