Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Is something special brewing in Texas’ WR room?

Sometimes shit just works out, as a wise man once said.

In this case, it’s the Texas Longhorns’ burgeoning wide receiver room. But what happens when you mix Xavier Worthy, Isaiah Neyor, Agiye Hall and company with a developing all-star quarterback room, in particular Quinn Ewers? That’s the question at hand, Texas fans.

Example A:

Isaiah Neyor and Xavier Worthy have been named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List @IsaiahNeyor x @XavierWorthy pic.twitter.com/uFQzQYKv3I — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) July 21, 2022

Example B:

Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy have been named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award watch list @Bijan5Robinson x @XavierWorthy pic.twitter.com/dFpGi1enDl — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) July 29, 2022

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND