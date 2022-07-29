Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Is something special brewing in Texas’ WR room?

Sometimes shit just works out, as a wise man once said.
In this case, it’s the Texas Longhorns’ burgeoning wide receiver room. But what happens when you mix Xavier Worthy, Isaiah Neyor, Agiye Hall and company with a developing all-star quarterback room, in particular Quinn Ewers? That’s the question at hand, Texas fans.
Example A:
Isaiah Neyor and Xavier Worthy have been named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List @IsaiahNeyor x @XavierWorthy pic.twitter.com/uFQzQYKv3I— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) July 21, 2022
Example B:
Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy have been named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award watch list @Bijan5Robinson x @XavierWorthy pic.twitter.com/dFpGi1enDl— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) July 29, 2022
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Anderson grad Keaton Vo ties course record at U.S. Junior Amateur Championship
247Sports: The Insider: News galore on Texas football, baseball and basketball
247Sports: College football’s 25 biggest brands in 2022, ranked
247Sports: Morning Brew: Will the Texas defense be better in 2022?
Inside Texas: Texas’ 2022 schedule: TCU
Inside Texas: Thursday: Texas Longhorns news and notes, plus realignment nuggets
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas baseball 2022 MLB Draft signing tracker
Podcast: Previewing the Oklahoma State Cowboys
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Recruiting quick hits from Texas pool party
247Sports: Live updates from Texas Pool Party recruiting event
247Sports: Texas priority defensive back Jordan Matthews talks updated timeline, Texas visit
Inside Texas: Texas Bash visitors enjoyed seeing the current team’s summer training session
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
247Sports: Big 12 football: The biggest position battles heading into fall camp
247Sports: Oklahoma football schedule 2022: Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica predicts under win total for Sooners
Our Daily Bears: 2022 Baylor Football Opponent Quick-Hitter: Oklahoma
Crimson and Cream Machine: 2023 DL Derrick LeBlanc commits to Oklahoma
The Smoking Musket: Will 2022 bring the same hope 2017 did?
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Richard Petty loves a mayo and black pepper sandwich that looks like a nightmare
SB Nation: Sebastian Vettel announces F1 retirement, has his sights set on activism
SB Nation: Zion Williamson has a weight clause in new contract that lets Pelicans take away money
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Same list. New year.
D'Shawn Jamison named to Paul Hornung Award watch list, via @justinwells2424 (FREE) #HookEm https://t.co/zV5avmQo2s— Joe Cook (@josephcook89) July 28, 2022
Loading comments...