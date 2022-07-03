4-star DT Sydir Mitchell commits to Texas over Georgia and Texas A&M

In an announcement on CBSSports HQ on Sunday, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell committed to the Texas Longhorns over the Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, and Texas A&M Aggies in a significant recruiting win for position coach Bo Davis that continues momentum for the Longhorns in the 2023 class.

“Really, (it was) who is going to develop me the best, and where I felt the most comfortable,” Mitchell told 247Sports. “I really broke down who I felt would be the best for me, and who has had players like me while knowing the coaching would be great not matter how things would go.”

The decision from the 6’5, 335-pounder comes two weeks after Texas hosted Mitchell for an official visit that ultimately helped land the pledge from the consensus four-star prospect.

Mitchell previously took official visits to Georgia in May and Miami and Texas A&M in June with the Bulldogs considered the favorite following the trip to Athens, but all that changed after Mitchell’s time on the Forty Acres.

Ranked as the No. 308 prospect nationally by the 247Sports Composite rankings, Mitchell is the No. 45 defensive lineman and the No. 4 player in New Jersey. His commitment gives the Horns 18 pledges in the 2023 recruiting class, which remains ranked No. 3 nationally behind the Fighting Irish and the Buckeyes.

Analysis (by Daniel Seahorn):

Mitchell is a three-year (soon to be four-year) starter for Bergen Catholic High School. As a freshman, Mitchell was a first-team MaxPreps All-American while also getting limited snaps on offense. Mitchell made the switch to defense as a sophomore and has been a cornerstone terrorizing offenses ever since. Listed at 6’5, 335 pounds, Mitchell is an absolute mountain of a man, already possessing elite size and very good length for the position. Already has prototypical nose tackle NFL measurables and still has one more high school season left before he hits a college campus. Has good play strength and is an absolute chore for kids at the high school level to block even when they double team. These kids have to feel like they are trying to wrestle a grizzly bear for four quarters. Eats double teams for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and they more of less inconvenience him. Next to impossible to move off the LOS and consistently causes pile ups that allows his teammates to make plays off his disruption. Refuses to stay blocked and does a good job of stacking and shedding blockers. Keeps his eyes in the backfield and does a good job of reading and reacting. Showed some uncanny athleticism for a guy his size on an interception on his tape where he is going east and west watching the quarterback on a drop back and is able to get his hands on the football. Shows a good motor on film and plays with good effort and likes to compete. Mitchell doesn’t play against the stoutest competition, so there will certainly be an adjustment transitioning to the collegiate level. As with any player of his size, conditioning and his ability to be a three-down player is going to come into question. Due to his ability to overwhelm the competition, I want to see Mitchell continue to improve his use of his hands and consistently get off the ball with low pads and a low hat. This kid is going to give some folks some Jordan Davis vibes, and while I don’t think he’s the freaky athlete that Davis is, I think this kid has a shot being a player you can build a defense around.