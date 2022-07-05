Podcast: Previewing West Virginia

The journey toward the 2022 Texas Longhorns’ season continues with a preview of the West Virginia Mountaineers, a team that handed Texas an eight-point loss a year ago and sealed a losing season in the first year of the Steve Sarkisian era.

West Virginia will look quite different from a year ago, with new coordinators on both sides of the ball and rotating talent — both transfers in and out — that will likely shape the season for them. Graham Harrell has a high-ceiling quarterback in JT Daniels but may not know what he has at the wide receiver position until a few weeks before the season. Defensively, WVU has to replace its top three tacklers and will take the field without one of the Stills brothers on the defense for what feels like the first time this century.

So what can we expect from the Mountaineers in 2022?

Connect with the show on Twitter and Facebook.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire ( Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)