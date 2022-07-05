Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Can the Big 12 capitalize on college football’s realignment moment?

Go back roughly 20 years and you’ll see where the Big 12 Conference went wrong.

Essentially, by standing pat in terms of drawing in top-rated programs to accompany the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners, among the conference’s other programs, it failed in thwarting the SEC and Big Ten’s eventual momentum. That’s how we got to today.

But as the Pac-12 shrivels to 10 following the departures of the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins in 2024, the Big 12 – with its new, media-minded commissioner – can capitalize by adding the Pac-12’s leftovers, including the Phoenix and Seattle markets, if at all possible.

Then again, there’s a lot that needs shaking loose before we get to that point.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Prepare for more shoes to drop.