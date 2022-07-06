Texas Big 12 Media Days attendees announced

On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced the attendees for next week’s Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on July 13 and 14, including four players from the Texas Longhorns.

Senior running back Roschon Johnson, junior running back Bijan Robinson, super senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, and senior edge Ovie Oghoufo will all accompany head coach Steve Sarkisian, reflecting their status as team leaders and trusthworthy enough to avoid providing any bulletin-board material for the 12 opponents on this season’s schedule.

Despite serving as the backup to Robinson, Johnson is one of the team’s most vocal and most effective leaders. After starting two games in Robinson’s absence in addition to the season opener, Johnson finished the 2021 season with 96 carries for 569 yards and five touchdowns, as well as 11 receptions for 83 yards.

Robinson will enter the 2022 season as one of the nation’s top running backs — if not the top running back — with another chance at contending for a Heisman Trophy. The first-team All-Big 12 selection carried the ball 195 times for a team-leading 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and also caught 26 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns even though he missed the final two games to injury after dislocating his elbow.

For the first time since moving from safety in 2020, Overshown has had a full offseason to gain strength after registered a team-leading 74 tackles (38 solo) with 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, two quarterback hurries, two pass break ups, and one blocked kick in 2021.

A Notre Dame transfer, Oghoufo is an emerging leader and key player in defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s scheme after Texas failed to land an edge who could contend for the starting role. Oghoufo started eight times in 2021, recording 42 tackles (21 solo) 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries, and two passes broken up. The Horns will need him to improve on his sack numbers this season to rebound from a moribund year in that department.