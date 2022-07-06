Texas RB Bijan Robinson named media preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

Texas Longhorns junior running back DeMarvion Overshown is the preseason media Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, the conference announced on Wednesday.

Sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy and super senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown are the other two Longhorns selected to the All-Big 12 team.

Robinson will enter the 2022 season as one of the nation’s top running backs — if not the top running back — with another chance at contending for a Heisman Trophy. The first-team All-Big 12 selection carried the ball 195 times for a team-leading 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and also caught 26 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns even though he missed the final two games to injury after dislocating his elbow.

A freshman All-American last season, Worthy’s 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns last year marked arguably the best freshman season for a Texas wide receiver in school history.

For the first time since moving from safety in 2020, Overshown has had a full offseason to gain strength after registered a team-leading 74 tackles (38 solo) with 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, two quarterback hurries, two pass break ups, and one blocked kick in 2021.

The conference will release the Big 12 media preseason poll on Thursday.