Texas picked 4th in Big 12 media preseason poll

Whatever the internal expectations for the Texas Longhorns in head coach Steve Sarkisian’s second season, the outside expectations are not particularly high coming off a 5-7 season, as the Longhorns were ranked fourth in the Big 12 media preseason poll released on Thursday.

After winning the Big 12 championship last season, Baylor is the preseason favorite for the first time in conference history, ending a six-season run for Oklahoma atop the preseason rankings. Under first-year head coach Brent Venables, the Sooners did receive 12 first-place, helping them edge head coach Mike Gundy’s Cowboys, which placed third with nine first-place votes. Texas received two first-place votes and Iowa State received one, but sits at sixth in the rankings behind Kansas State. TCU, West Virginia, Texas Tech, and Kansas round out the preseason poll.

Big 12 Media Days take place next Wednesday and Thursday, July 13-14, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.