4-star WR Jalen Hale releases top 3 schools

Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale is down to three finalists and the Texas Longhorns are still in the mix for the consensus four-star prospect, who revealed his list on Thursday evening.

The 6'1 185 WR from Longview, TX is ranked as a Top 80 Player in the '23 Class (No. 14 WR)



The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs are the other two finalists for the 6’2, 175-pounder, who eliminated the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, and USC Trojans. The omissions of the Trojans and Aggies are particularly surprising — Hale took an official visit to USC last month and has a connection to Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King because the two played together at Longview before King departed for College Station. Hale also took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M in June.

Of the three finalists, Georgia is the only school that has hosted Hale for an official visit, so both Alabama and Texas are in position to get Hale on campus again, likely in the fall.

The Bulldogs may be the current favorite with the only Rivals FutureCast that still has a chance of remaining accurate, but the On3 recruiting prediction machine gives the Longhorns an 80.2-percent chance of landing Hale.

So while there’s not a lot of consensus about the current state of Hale’s recruitment, the recent recruiting momentum generated by Texas has head coach Steve Sarkisian’s program in the mix and that’s probably the most advantageous position with Hale to this point.

Ranked as the No. 59 player nationally, Hale is the No. 11 wide receiver and the No. 11 player in Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.