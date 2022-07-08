Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Memphis, Boise State’s Big 12 aspirations keep getting further away

There was a time when Boise State and Memphis were prime targets for future Big 12 Conference expansion.
That time was about two weeks ago, before the Pac 12 began collapsing before our eyes following USC and UCLA’s announcement of their move to the Big Ten in 2024.
Now, the Big 12’s in decent position to pick off some of the remaining Pac 12 teams.
Some analysis on what's next for Memphis now that USC/UCLA will join the Big 10 and the Big 12 reportedly might look to add some Pac-12 schools. Is Memphis to the Big 12 dead? Should they keep hope alive for the ACC?https://t.co/tvouJMUTc5— Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) July 8, 2022
- When Texas athletics met Anheuser-Busch.
Anheuser-Busch is the new beer sponsor for Texas. “With this 5-year agreement, Bud Light will debut limited-edition Bud Light Longhorns packaging and bring unique fan experiences to DKR.”— Nick Moyle (@NRMoyle) July 7, 2022
(Athletes still can’t endorse booze so sadly the Horns won’t be shotgunning Buds in any ads) pic.twitter.com/jioRPJG0CH
