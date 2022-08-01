Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Once again, Longhorns projected to land in Texas Bowl

Another year, another projection that the Texas Longhorns will wind up in the Texas Bowl.
That’s according to 247Sports.
From 247Sports: “What does Lane Kiffin have in store for his encore following a 10-win season and Sugar Bowl berth? Unfortunately for the Rebels, a seven or eight-win finish and trip to Nashville it appears. Ole Miss has a top-rated transfer class with several instant-impact players the Rebels hope can replace some of the difference-makers offensively off last year’s elite team. For Texas, the Longhorns hope to reach the New Year’s Six, not the home-state bowl.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
247Sports: Morning Brew: A position battle nugget heading into start of fall camp and Jeff Traylor interview
247Sports: Morning Brew: Will the Texas defense be better in 2022?
Inside Texas: Texas’ 2022 schedule: Baylor
Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Speculative two-deep ahead of Texas football training camp
Inside Texas: Texas’ 2022 schedule: at Kansas
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Another QB competition is underway for Texas entering fall camp
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: Identifying primary and secondary targets for the rest of the cycle
247Sports: Saturday Huddle: Recruiting news and notes from the weekend
247Sports: Top247 defensive back Jordan Matthews talks updated timeline, Texas visit
Inside Texas: Monday: Assessing Texas’ EDGE recruiting
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns hoops report: The latest
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Our Daily Bears: Primer on predictive statistics in college football
Viva the Matadors: Defensive line boasts depth and size in new defensive scheme
Viva the Matadors: Way Too Early Starting Lineup: Texas Tech basketball
Frogs O’ War: Three-star cornerback Vernon Glover Jr. commits to TCU
Frogs O’ War: Three-star linebacker Kylan Salter commits to TCU
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Top 10 Campbell era wins: No. 10 2020 vs Oklahoma
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Deshaun Watson receives 6-game suspension from arbiter
SB Nation: Bill Russell dies at 88
SB Nation: 49ers give Deebo Samuel 3-year, $71.55 million extension with $58.1 million guaranteed
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas men’s basketball has a new hire.
UNLV assistant coach Brandon Chappell is joining Texas' basketball staff, according to a source close to the program. Chappell once trained Texas ex J'Covan Brown.— Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) July 29, 2022
- Humble indeed.
Fireside Chat. Summer Edition @ChrisBeardUT x @CoachSark x Big Bertha@jimmyfallon | @TexasFootball | @LonghornBand | @CounterCafeATX | @JCHartzell | @_delconte | @espncfb | @CFBONFOX | @KirkHerbstreit | @ReceDavis pic.twitter.com/1agjabpywb— Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) July 28, 2022
Loading comments...