Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Once again, Longhorns projected to land in Texas Bowl

Another year, another projection that the Texas Longhorns will wind up in the Texas Bowl.

That’s according to 247Sports.

From 247Sports: “What does Lane Kiffin have in store for his encore following a 10-win season and Sugar Bowl berth? Unfortunately for the Rebels, a seven or eight-win finish and trip to Nashville it appears. Ole Miss has a top-rated transfer class with several instant-impact players the Rebels hope can replace some of the difference-makers offensively off last year’s elite team. For Texas, the Longhorns hope to reach the New Year’s Six, not the home-state bowl.”

Another QB competition is underway for Texas entering fall camp

Texas men’s basketball has a new hire.

UNLV assistant coach Brandon Chappell is joining Texas' basketball staff, according to a source close to the program. Chappell once trained Texas ex J'Covan Brown. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) July 29, 2022