Projecting the Texas depth chart heading into preseason camp

Preseason camp starts for the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday as head coach Steve Sarkisian heads into a critical second season with a revamped roster and plenty of pressure to improve on last season's disappointing 5-7 record.

As camp begins, the Longhorns were able to benefit from two hours per week of skill instruction since the end of spring practice, helping to integrate 21 summer enrollees into the program, including key additions at wide receiver, offensive line, and linebacker.

Here's a projection of how the depth chart could look on Wednesday when preseason camp starts.

Preseason camp depth chart 11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. 11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. QB Hudson Card --or-- 1 Quinn Ewers 3 Maalik Murphy 6 Charles Wright 12 RB Bijan Robinson 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Keilan Robinson 7 Jonathon Brooks 24 Jaydon Blue 23 WR Jordan Whittington 4 Tarique Milton 16 Brenen Thompson 11 WR Isaiah Neyor 18 Agiye Hall 15 Troy Omeire 21 Caey Cain 88 WR Xavier Worthy 8 Jaden Alexis 13 Savion Red 17 TE Jahleel Billingsley --or-- 9 Gunnar Helm --or-- 85 Ja'Tavion Sanders 0 Juan Davis 81 Brayden Liebrock 89 LT Hayden Conner --or-- 76 Andrej Karic 69 Kelvin Banks Jr. 78 LG Junior Angilau 75 Sawyer Goram-Welch 79 Neto Umeozulu 72 C Jake Majors 65 Logan Parr 71 RG Cole Hutson 54 DJ Campbell 52 Connor Robertson 62 Max Merrill 79 RT Christian Jones 70 Jaylen Garth 77 Cameron Williams 56 Malik Agbo Defense BUCK END Ovie Oghoufo 18 Prince Dorbah 32 Derrick Harris Jr. 40 J'mond Tapp 17 Ethan Burke 91 NT Keondre Coburn 99 T'Vondre Sweat --or-- 93 Byron Murphy II 90 Aaron Bryant 53 DT Alfred Collins 95 Moro Ojomo 98 Jaray Bledsoe 94 JACK END Barryn Sorrell 88 Vernon Broughton --or-- 45 Justice Finkley 1 Kris Ross 97 Zac Swanson 86 SLB DeMarvion Overshown 0 Jett Bush 43 Derrick Brown 9 MIKE Jaylan Ford 41 Jett Bush --or-- 43 Devin Richardson 30 WILL DeMarvion Overshown --or-- 0 Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey 33 David Gbenda 33 Trevell Johnson 25 CB D'Shawn Jamison 5 Terrance Brooks 8 Jaylon Guilbeau 13 FS Jerrin Thompson 28 Kitan Crawford 21 JD Coffey III 27 Larry Turner-Gooden 3 BS Anthony Cook 11 Morice Blackwell 37 Bryan Allen Jr. 7 X'avion Brice 14 CB Ryan Watts 6 Jamier Johnson 31 Ishmael Ibraheem 19 Austin Jordan 4 STAR Jahdae Barron 23 Michael Taaffe 36 Special Teams PK Will Stone 15 Bert Auburn 45 Gabriel Lozano 96 P Isaac Pearson 49 H Isaac Pearson 49 DS Zach Edwards 43 Lance St. Louis KR D'Shawn Jamison 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Xavier Worthy 8 Keilan Robinson 7 PR D'Shawn Jamison 5 Xavier Worthy 8 Injured LB Luke Brockermeyer

Quarterback -- Redshirt sophomore Hudson Card's knowledge of the offense and ability to avoid mistakes had him slightly ahead of redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers in the quarterback battle when spring practice ended. Summer work could give Ewers the edge entering preseason camp, but with Sarkisian declining to indicate if there's any separation between the two players at Big 12 Media Days last month, Card remains the co-starter listed first on the depth chart here in a battle that could end before game week.

Running back -- Perhaps the best and most locked-in position group on the entire roster. Nothing else really needs to be said of Tashard Choice's room in terms of the depth chart.

Wide receiver -- Transfers and injuries left the Horns thin at wide receiver exiting spring practice, but reinforcements arrived with two transfers and two signees, as well as the continued rehabilitation of redshirt sophomore Troy Omeire and redshirt freshman Jaden Alexis, who should both be close to full speed as camp starts.

The starters are essentially locked in, so the storylines revolve around which players will force their way into the rotation among a group that includes Iowa State transfer Tarique Milton and freshman speedster Brenen Thompson competing in the slot and Omeire and Alabama transfer Agiye Hall battling at the X position.

Tight end -- Listing three co-starters at the position is an indication of the situational roles each player is expected to have this season. Alabama transfer Jahleel Billingsley is in the mold of Lil'Jordan Humphrey as a big inside receiver, sophomore Gunnar Helm is considered the best blocker, and sophomore Ja'Tavion Sanders is a more traditional receiving threat as a tight end who is still working to improve his blocking.

Offensive line -- In Arlington, Sarkisian noted that he won't have a strong feel for what he has in his six summer enrollees along the offensive line until the pads come on, but offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., offensive guard DJ Campbell, and offensive tackle Cameron Williams all drew praise from their head coach and teammates for their summer work.

Expect for Banks and Campbell to move up the depth chart quickly once Texas gets into pads and holds the crucial scrimmages in camp, but for now it's too early to project either one as a starter in this version of the depth chart, especially with the uncertainty of where sophomore Hayden Conner will play.

Defensive line -- In the most crowded position group on the roster, the Longhorns enter camp with 18 defensive linemen and outside linebackers. Freshman Justice Finkley, freshman J'mond Tapp, and sophomore Byron Murphy II are three players who could make big moves during camp with the possibility that Murphy effectively emerges as a co-starter at nose tackle.

Linebacker -- Super senior DeMarvion Overshown revealed that he'll play more on the edge this fall, lining up at strong-side linebacker in base defense with the addition of James Madison transfer Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, who will play in Overshown's spot on the weak side in that personnel grouping.

Secondary -- The depth chart assumes that freshman cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau and redshirt freshman cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem will both return to practice after suspensions, though . Where summer enrollees Austin Jordan and X'avion Brice start should become apparent this week in practice as the primary battle in the secondary between juniors Jerrin Thompson and Kitan Crawford continues at safety.

Special teams -- Slotting freshman Will Stone ahead of redshirt freshman Bert Auburn is probably the single biggest projection on this depth chart, but Auburn looked a little bit shaky in the Orange-White game and Stone was brought in as a recruit with the ability to immediately earn the starting job, so he gets the nod here. While Texas also signed freshman deep snapper Lance St. Louis as a scholarship player, the experience of senior Zach Edwards earns him the starting spot to open camp.