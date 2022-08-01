4-star edge Braylan Shelby sets commitment date

The Texas Longhorns will have a chance to regain some momentum on the recruiting trail this weekend when Friendswood edge Brylan Shelby announces his decision between the Longhorns and the USC Trojans at noon Central on Saturday.

Aug 6th…⏰

Friendswood High School

“Everyone’s Welcome” pic.twitter.com/dEGwGXoV2H — Braylan Shelby (@BraylanShelby) August 1, 2022

The 6’4.5, 235-pounder officially narrowed his choices to Texas and USC in July after taking official visits to both programs. Shelby holds 36 total offers and is the top remaining edge target for the Longhorns in the 2023 class with Austin Westlake product Colton Vasek committing to the Sooners on Monday following a visit to Norman despite hanging out with Texas pledge Arch Manning last week.

Heading into Shelby’s decision, Texas and USC were considered neck-and-neck contenders for the Houston-area product, but the movement on Monday favored the Trojans with a 247Sports Sports Crystal Ball prediction in favor of head coach Lincoln Riley’s program and two Rivals FutureCast predictions. So if the Longhorns are going to land Shelby, it may take a late surge, assuming he hasn’t already made up his mind.

A rising prospect in the last update of the recruiting rankings, Shelby is a consensus four-star recruit ranked as the No. 133 player nationally and the No. 15 edge, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.