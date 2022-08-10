Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas’ Bijan Robinson among those named to preseason Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list

Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson is racking up preseason honors.

Most recently, Robinson was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list. The award, which is named after a Texas great, is given to each FBS season’s top offensive player.

Bijan Robinson has been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list @Bijan5Robinson @CampbellAward pic.twitter.com/wfszHZSFcd — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 9, 2022

Bijan is stacking it at this point.