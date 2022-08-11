Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas’ Roschon Johnson makes the ‘Freak List’

Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson tends to get all the love these days.

But don’t forget about senior Roschon Johnson, who made The Athletic’s Freak List.

No. 26 on the list, no less.

From The Athletic: “This guy is just an outstanding all-around football player. He breaks tackles to pick up third downs, taking direct snaps out of the Wildcat, can run away from linebackers or take on defensive ends. The 6-2, 223-pound senior has seamlessly transitioned from college quarterback to running back, and has a per carry average of 5.5 (1,636 yards on 299 carries with 18 touchdowns). He also has 42 receptions for 293 yards (7.0 YPR) with two more touchdowns. This offseason, Johnson has packed on 5 more pounds of muscle but continued to get faster, hitting 22.6 mph on the GPS, making him one of Texas’ fastest players.”

