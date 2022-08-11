Podcast: Previewing the TCU Horned Frogs

We continue working through the Texas Longhorns’ schedule and enter the final three games, starting with the TCU Horned Frogs.

For the first time in two decades, the Horned Frogs opened fall camp without Gary Patterson on the coaching staff. In his place is Sonny Dykes, after moving across town from SMU and bringing much of the staff and recruiting class with him. The philosophies from years past will obviously change, shifting from a defensive-minded head coach to one that spent time learning under Mike Leach as a position coach and co-offensive coordinator.

Similarly, TCU is shifting from the four-man fronts they played for years under Patterson to a 3-3-5 alignment under Joe Gillespie.

With all of that change happening, TCU brings back significant talent from a year ago, with 80% of last year’s contributors returning. That puts them second in the conference behind the Kansas Jayhawks. So what are the expectations for the newly-redesigned Horned Frogs?

