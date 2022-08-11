Texas sets open practice for Aug. 16

Fans will have a chance to watch the Texas Longhorns before the season opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks during an open practice on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Darrell K Royal-Memorial Stadium, the school announced on Thursday.

The practice marks the first time fans have been able to watch the team publicly since the Orange-White game ended spring practice and will afford the burnt orange and white faithful their first look at the freshmen offensive linemen and transfers like former Iowa State wide receiver Tarique Milton.

Practice is set to begin a 7 p.m. Central with free admission to fans, who can enter through Gates 1 and 7 starting at 6 p.m. from San Jacinto Street. Sections 3-6 on the west side of the stadium will be open and fans can enjoy happy hour pricing on beer during the practice. Official season posters will also be available.

Complimentary parking is available in the Trinity Garage, which is located to the south of the stadium with entrances from MLK Boulevard and Trinity Street.