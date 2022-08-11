Texas WR Agiye Hall arrested on criminal mischief charge

Texas Longhorns sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested by UTPD at 9:06 p.m. Central on Thursday and booked by the Travis County Sheriff’s office, as first reported by Inside Texas.

The Alabama transfer is charged with a Class B misdemeanor of criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750. Under Texas statue, criminal mischief is:

(a) A person commits an offense if, without the effective consent of the owner: (1) he intentionally or knowingly damages or destroys the tangible property of the owner; (2) he intentionally or knowingly tampers with the tangible property of the owner and causes pecuniary loss or substantial inconvenience to the owner or a third person; or (3) he intentionally or knowingly makes markings, including inscriptions, slogans, drawings, or paintings, on the tangible property of the owner.

Agiye committed to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Banks when they were at Alabama. Instead, Hall spent one season in Tuscaloosa playing in Bill O’Brien’s scheme, recording four catches for 72 yards last season before he was suspended by Alabama for a violation of team rules in early April and quickly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

“Whether they’re academic or whatever, it doesn’t matter,” Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said of Hall’s suspension. “Everyone has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values and do what they need to do. They’re all there to help them be successful.”

Out of Bloomingdale High School, Hall was considered a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 45 player nationally and the No. 5 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He enrolled at Texas in June.