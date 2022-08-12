Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card and what Steve Sarkisian’s watching for in Longhorns’ next QB

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian still has a decision to make.

Who, we wonder, will be under center next month?

Inside Texas highlighted some of Sarkisian’s comments on what he’s looking for out of redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers and redshirt sophomore Hudson Card at the upcoming scrimmage.

“Execution, decision making, accuracy, leadership, body language. Understanding the special situations that arise in the scrimmage. Third downs, red area, two minute drills,” Sarkisian said, according to Inside Texas. “There’s gonna be a lot of different scenarios that come up and how they manage those situations as they show themselves in the scrimmage as opposed to in practice when we’re going to do a drill”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: What does Sarkisian want to see during Texas’ scrimmage?

Dallas Morning News: 5 bold predictions for Texas football in 2022: A Big 12 title for the Longhorns?

247Sports: Morning Brew: The latest on Texas’ safety competition heading into Saturday’s scrimmage and Agiye Hall

Inside Texas: Humidor: Kelvin Banks living up to the hype, offense wins Thursday, scrimmage looms

Inside Texas: Friday: Texas football training camp is no time for distractions

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas focused on improving turnover margin in 2022

Texas WR Agiye Hall arrested on criminal mischief charge

JUCO OF Brandon Fields commits to Texas

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Lunchtime recruiting chat

247Sports: UA Elite 24: Fast-rising senior Elmarko Jackson updates his recruitment

Inside Texas: Humidor: Texas Longhorns recruiting notes, observations from Florida, Louisiana

Inside Texas: Logan Kilgore: ‘Arch is an incredible leader’

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: 2022 Baylor Football Opponent Quick-Hitter: TCU

The Smoking Musket: Battle for the Black Diamond trophy officially a sell-out

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Malik Willis looked like the best QB in the NFL Draft in his Titans debut

SB Nation: The Browns are looking at Jimmy Garoppolo. Does that make sense?

SB Nation: We don’t need more throwback jerseys, we need THROWBACK LOOKS

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Prayers up.