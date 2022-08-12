Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card and what Steve Sarkisian’s watching for in Longhorns’ next QB

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian still has a decision to make.
Who, we wonder, will be under center next month?
Inside Texas highlighted some of Sarkisian’s comments on what he’s looking for out of redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers and redshirt sophomore Hudson Card at the upcoming scrimmage.
“Execution, decision making, accuracy, leadership, body language. Understanding the special situations that arise in the scrimmage. Third downs, red area, two minute drills,” Sarkisian said, according to Inside Texas. “There’s gonna be a lot of different scenarios that come up and how they manage those situations as they show themselves in the scrimmage as opposed to in practice when we’re going to do a drill”
- Prayers up.
