Former Texas Wesleyan K/P Daniel Trejo commits to Texas

Special teams coordinator Jeff Banks and the Texas Longhorns fulfilled a key goal for preseason camp in landing another kicking specialist, securing a commitment from Texas Wesleyan Rams kicker/punter Daniel Trejo on Friday evening.

With the scholarship roster at the 85-man limit for the 2022 season, Trejo will arrive on the Forty Acres as a preferred walk on from Texas Wesleyan, where he spent the last two seasons at the NAIA school. After redshirting in 2020, Trejo was 5-for-6 on field-goal attempts with a long of 37 yards and averaged 39.1 yards on 24 punts with a long of 61 yards. Trejo also made 32-of-34 extra-point attempts and had 13 touchbacks on 42 kickoffs.

Texas does have some depth at kicker with freshman Will Stone, redshirt freshman Bert Auburn, and senior Gabriel Lozano, but the imperative to land a punter was because redshirt freshman Isaac Pearson was the only punter on the roster.

So don’t expect Trejo to seriously compete for a starting role as a place kicker, kickoff specialist, or punter, but the two serious injuries suffered by former punter Ryan Bucjevski clearly illustrated the need to add a second punter to the Longhorns squad.

Mission accomplished.