Baylor transfer RHP Cody Howard commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns added some pitching depth from the NCAA transfer portal on Friday with the commitment of rising sophomore right-hander Cody Howard, who played for the Baylor Bears last season under Texas assistant Steve Rodriguez.

The Next Chapter



God is Good! I can’t thank Coach Pierce, @texascoachrod , and the Texas Baseball staff for all they’ve done for me just to get to this point. All this being said I can’t wait to get to work… I’ll see you soon Austin.



Hook’em pic.twitter.com/5V3R2L3YNF — Cody Howard (@codyhoward_) August 12, 2022

A 5’11, 198-pounder from The Woodlands, Howard was ranked as the No. 32 player in Texas and the No. 11 right-handed pitcher by Perfect Game in the 2021 recruiting class. Howard also played outfield in high school, where his velocity topped out at 95 miles per hour. On the mound, his fastball was clocked at 93 miles per hour.

Here’s the scouting report from Perfect Game:

Large, athletic frame with square shoulders and a lean, projectable build with room to fill throughout. Ran a 6.90 60-yard dash. Primary righthanded pitcher, simple and on line delivery with an up-tempo pace, high leg lift up past belt, shows a quick arm stroke through the back working to a higher three-quarters release point. Athleticism plays on the mound, shows comfort and ability to drop slot with intent to provide different look, fastball topped out at 89 mph, shows occasional cut from higher slot and more running life from lower slot. Worked ahead with fastball and filled the strike zone, slider up to 78 mph with short depth; good hand speed on changeup up to 80 mph, lowers slot but able to generate fading life to it.

For whatever reason, Howard did not make an appearance for the Bears last season, but Rodriguez obviously likes Howard’s long-term upside enough to bring him to the Forty Acres — his maximum fastball velocity is certainly good enough on its own to eventually project Howard as a bullpen contributor.