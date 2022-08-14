Report: Texas WR Isaiah Neyor and OL Junior Angilau have suffered season-ending injuries

On Saturday, the first scrimmage for the Texas Longhorns resulted in three significant injuries for head coach Steve Sarkisian’s program — according to a report from Geoff Ketchum of Orangebloods, junior wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and redshirt senior offensive lineman Junior Angilau both suffered season-ending knee injuries, while senior running back Roshon Johnson suffered an ankle injury that could cause him to miss several games.

Neyor, a transfer from Wyoming where he recorded 44 receptions for 878 yards (19.95 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns, was expected to provide the Longhorns with a red-zone threat and a deep threat to complement sophomore Xavier Worthy. Initially committed to Tennessee after entering the NCAA transfer portal, Texas was able to secure a significant recruiting coup by flipping the 6’3, 216-pounder.

If Neyor does miss the season, the Horns may turn to redshirt sophomore Troy Omeire at the X position. Omeire hasn’t appeared in a game yet for Texas after suffering ACL tears in the last two preseason camps. Another top option to replace Neyor, sophomore Alabama transfer Agiye Hall, was suspended indefinitely on Friday after an arrest for criminal mischief when he removed a parking boot from his vehicle.

Sarkisian could also opt to use other players to replace Neyor, as he didn’t typically feature a prototypical big-bodied receiver at the X position, including moving Worthy or super senior Iowa State transfer Tarique Milton to that role. Freshman Savion Red was compared to San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuels last week by Jordan Whittington, the redshirt junior starter in the slot.

A Salt Lake City product, Angilau was set to enter his fourth season as a starter, most likely at right guard. Over the last three seasons, he’s started in 34 games and recently received praise from Sarkisian for his leadership.

During the spring, freshman Cole Hutson worked with the first-team offensive line in the Orange-White game as sophomore Hayden Conner played left tackle in the absence of sophomore Andrej Karic, who missed time during the spring with an ankle injury.

Johnson’s more short-term injury comes at the team’s deepest position, but could potentially keep the program’s backup running back and most vocal leader from playing against Alabama in early September. Junior Keilan Robinson and sophomore Jonathon Brooks could receive reps until Johnson returns, with freshman Jaydon Blue also improving since spring practice after sitting out his senior season of high school.

Sarkisian next meets with the media on Monday.