Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card decision nears

It’s almost decision time for Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Will it be redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers, the most decorated recruit in Texas’ recent history, or redshirt sophomore Hudson Card, who lost his starting job seven quarters into the 2021 season?

That’s the question at play. What do you think, Longhorn fans?

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Doyel: Who you got for Colts’ backup QB, Nick Foles or Sam Ehlinger?

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls, Golden: Who out there would look really nice in a Texas jersey?

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Robinson talks Heisman, but backups will be the key for Texas

247Sports: Nuggets from the Longhorns’ first fall camp scrimmage

247Sports: Additional notes from Saturday’s scrimmage

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Post-scrimmage updates, Matthews’ decision day, FL prospects

Inside Texas: Texas Football: Are the freshmen O-linemen ‘tough, smart, and dependable’ enough to start?

Inside Texas: Monday: Injuries, Steve Worster, and Jordan Matthews

Inside Texas: Choosing between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Report: Texas WR Isaiah Neyor and OL Junior Angilau have suffered season-ending injuries

Texas WR Agiye Hall suspended after arrest on criminal mischief charge

Texas Longhorn legend Steve Worster has died

Former Texas Wesleyan K/P Daniel Trejo commits to Texas

Baylor transfer RHP Cody Howard commits to Texas

BON Roundtable: Fall camp and Cedric Baxter

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: Texas looking to stay hot on 2023 recruiting trail

247Sports: UA Elite 24: Five-star guard Tre Johnson previews his first two official visits

247Sports: Lunchtime recruiting chat

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Frogs O’ War: Opponent Preview Series: SMU Mustangs

Frogs O’ War: 2022 TCU Football Preview: Special teams

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: A tale of two running games

Crimson and Cream Machine: 2023 ATH Jacobe Johnson commits to Oklahoma

The Smoking Musket: Could Harrell’s offense hinder West Virginia’s defense?

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Bronny James recruiting: Breaking down college options with 5 new favorites

SB Nation: Broncos have a wide receiver problem

SB Nation: 4 NFL preseason overreactions from Week 1

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND