4-star CB Jordan Matthews commits to Tennessee over Texas

The Tennessee Volunteers managed to go into Louisiana and land a top target for the Texas Longhorns with the addition of cornerback Jordan Matthews to the 2023 class.

In a bit of a stunner. Jordan Matthews commits to Tennessee over Michigan and Texas. pic.twitter.com/ztg5GlIpnt — Daniel Seahorn (@DanielSeahorn) August 15, 2022

The 6’0, 165-pound cornerback from Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn pulled off something of a surprise by committing to the Volunteers over the favored Longhorns — Matthews looked like he would become a member of the Texas class for several months.. The consensus four-star prospect ranks No. 139 in the country, the No. 9 player in the state of Louisiana, and the No. 15 cornerback in the country. He’s a two-sport star at Woodlawn, earning a silver medal in the 200-meter state championships with a time of 10.66. He finished fourth in the 100-meter with a time of 10.66, narrowly missing a medal in a second sprint event.

Texas currently holds a commitment from South Oak Cliff standout Malik Muhammad at the cornerback position, but needs to add at least one more recruit to the position in the 2023 class. While elite Arlington Martin product Javien Toviano remains uncommitted, it’s still to tell where exactly the Longhorns stand in his recruitment. La Grange’s Bravion Rogers also decommitted from Texas A&M, but the same perspective applies to him, as well.

So the Horns have some work to do to strongly close out the cycle at cornerback.